Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Four ships, MSC Tiger, Du Juon Song, Serene Juniper and Al-Oraiq carrying containers, General cargo coal and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday. Meanwhile six more ships carrying containers, project cargo coal LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. A total of nine ships namely, MSC Tiger, Safmarine Nyassa, Du Juan, Agri Princes, Vinallnes Brave, Serene Junjiper, Al- Oraiq, African Macow and Yu Fu are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Container, General Cargo, Soya Been Seeds, Coal and LPG Palm Kernel during last 24 hours. Cargo throughput during last 24 hours. stood at 137,944 tonnes, comprising 100,951 tonnes import cargo and 36,993 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,380 containers (TEUs), (433 TEUs imports and 1,947 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.