Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shipping activity remained active at the port where four ships Teno, Baltic Panther, GH Storm cat and Caspian Gas carrying Containers,Coal and LPG were allotted berths at Qasim international Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Company Terminal respectively on Thursday. Meanwhile three more ships Hugo Schulte, Makiki and Vinalines brave carrying container and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Nine ships namely, Teno, Sea Meray, Totono Bottiglieri, African macaw, Agri Princes, GH Storm cat, Thor Maximum, Baltic Panther and Caspian Gas are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Condensate, Palm Kernel, Soya been seeds, Coal and LPG during last 24 hours. Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 169,153 tonnes, comprising 118,326 tonnes import cargo and 50,827 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,676 containers (TEUs), (1,327 TEUS imports and 1,349 TEU exports) was handled at the port. Five ships Teno, Totono Bottiglierl, Thor Maximum, GH Storm Cat and Caspian Gas are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon. Five ships, Songa Calabria, San Flix, Hugo Schulte, YM Miranda and Vinalines Brave carrying containers, chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and PQEPT respectively on Friday. While Gas carrier Adam and General cargo carrier Industrial Century are due to arrive Port Qasim.