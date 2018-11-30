Shinwari Stori, Baryalay advance in PFSL

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Shinwari Stori and Charsadda Baryalay advanced to the semi-finals after securing victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Nazim Peshawar Football Super League (PFSL) being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Friday.

In the first match Shinwari Stori defeated Food and Safety Strikers by 5-0 in a one-sided affair.

For Shinwari Stori Asad Shinwari played outstanding game and scored three vital goals in the 7th, 13th and 19 minute through field attempts. Mujahid scored two goals in the 55th and 69th minute through field attempts and thus giving no time to Food and Safety Striker team to stage a comeback.

In the second match Charsadda Baryalay recorded victory against Hayatabad Toryalay. Both played a 1-1 draw in the first match when Riaz slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt and Javed scored an equalizer through field attempt.

Share on: WhatsApp