Shikarpur needs attention

A city once called the Paris of the East, and flowed with milk and honey is now dilapidated because of the lack of proper administration of higher authorities. The 16th and 17th century Shikarpur leaves its mark on the pages of history because of its aesthetic cultural heritage and paramount architectures; whereas in Kalhora dynasty Shikarpur was financially stable in the region. Many renowned personalities belong to this city such as Shaikh Ayaz a prominent Sindhi poet, Ram Boolchand Jethmalani an eminent lawyer of India and many other renowned figures.

A city which was once famous for its pulchritude of historical places and its architectures has lost its past majesty. Corruption, maladministration and jobbery in public funds are reasons to have dilapidated this beautiful city. Sewerage system of the city is pathetic, all the streets are full with filthy water. Because of stagnant water malaria and other noxious diseases have broken out into the city. Whereas broken and pothole roads are reasons to cause several accidents daily. On the other hand, students and common people have been facing problems on their daily commute because of the pathetic conditions of roads.

It is my plea to higher authorities to look over this dilapidated city and make it as worth as it was before.

TAYYABA NAZEER

Shikarpur.

