Shikarpur, once upon a time was known as a Paris of Sindh, is currently under several social, educational and leadership problems. But, the youth of Shikarpur have left no stone unturned to heal the unprecedented social evils. Shikarpur Prestige Club (SPC) is one of the leading organizations which works efficiently for the progress of the city. Previously, Shikarpur Youth Organization proved itself an important platform where most of the misguided students got relief.

The SPC is a non-political yet effective organization which has organized a week Shikarpur Education Expo in the city to uplift the talent of youth. Believe it, many candidates and professionals joined its prestigious event. The first day speech competition, second quiz, third drawing and art, fourth science, fifth career counselling and last day book fair, scholarship staff and closing and prize distribution ceremony. Shikarpur has seen a new phase of educational environment. The organization, no doubt, plays a concrete role in mobilizing the city. We, the Shikarpuri youth, are really appreciating sweat-day and night efforts. If such a passion continues, Shikarpur would be called a Paris in terms of education and social customs. Best wishes ahead SPC and Youth.

WAJAHAT ABRO.

Shikarpur

