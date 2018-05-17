Shifting of US embassy to Jerusalem against diplomatic, moral norms: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General (SG) of Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) and acting chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch has said that the shifting of the US embassy to Jerusalem was against diplomatic and moral norms and the MMA would observe Solidarity Day with the oppressed Palestinians on May 18 (Friday).

He was addressing a press conference at Al-Markaz Peshawar after a meeting of the MMA provincial council on Wednesday. On the occasion, he announced the provincial office bearers of the religious alliance for Khyber PK.

JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Islami Tehrik’s Allama Arif Husain Wahidi, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Maulana Abdul Wasey were also present on the occasion.

Liaqat Baloch said that the pro- India narrative was bound to have serious consequences and the politicians should show maturity and caution.

He called for the formation of an independent and impartial caretaker government. He said that in the past, the Convention League, Junejo League and the PML(Q) were formed and now political leaders were being made to join a particular political party.

The MMA Secretary General said that those changing parties were the sore of the politics and they were bringing bad name to country’s politics.

He further said that if the politicians gave respect and importance to the voters, the establishment could do nothing. He urged the establishment not to carve out the leadership of their choice in the country’s politics.

Liaqat Baloch said that the people who had been in power by turn and changing political parties were the Mir Jafer’s and Mir Sadiq’s and were responsible for the prevailing crisis.

He also called for quick relief to the FATA people affected by floods.