Shifting of TeH activist to Kathua jail denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has strongly condemned the shifting of party activist Farooq Ahmad Shah from Mattan to Kathua jail in Jammu after invoking draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA) against him.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Farooq Ahmad Shah was arrested in 2016 and was released, later. “Since then, Farooq has not been involved in political activities, but police arrested him on 13th of August 2018 in Kulgam district and shifted him to Mattan jail on 15th of August.”

He said that the authorities had slapped PSA against him and shifted him to Kathua jail in Jammu. He described the slapping of PSA on Farooq as blatant injustice.

Sehrai also condemned the continued illegal detention of Muslim League leader Feroz Ahmad Khan at Khanyar police station.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir comprising Muhammad Yousuf Makroo, Sheikh Ghulam Mohiuddin, Muzaffar Ahmad, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor and Sabzar Ahmad visited Gadool area of Kukernag to express solidarity with Muhammad Ismail Chopan and others whose houses were destroyed with explosives and crops fields were set on fire by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the area.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement denounced the heavy deployment of forces in various parts of South Kashmir and the subsequent search and frisking operation, arrest of youth and harassment of local population.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp