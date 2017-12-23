Shiffrin beats Vlhova to win World Cup parallel slalom race

Courchevel, France

Mikaela Shiffrin beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in the final to win a World Cup parallel slalom race for the 35th win of her career.

The defending World Cup champion followed up her victory in Tuesday’s giant slalom on the same course to extend her sizeable overall lead this season.

“Petra has been so strong and pushing me hard this season,” Shiffrin said. “It’s cool to have this kind of a fight with her, and for everyone to watch that.”

The 22-year-old American clocked 18.79 seconds, beating Vlhova by .04 seconds for her fourth victory this season, all in different disciplines. She has also won a first ever downhill and a slalom, her specialty with 26 career wins.

Shiffrin leads second-place Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 291 points overall. Rebensburg did not compete in Wednesday’s event.

The 22-year-old Vlhova, meanwhile, jumped up to fourth overall. She clinched her ninth career podium — including three this season.

Shiffrin was fastest in qualifying, leading the top 32 qualifiers. The race then became a knockout format.

“It was a long day, (I) had to stay focused,” Shiffrin said. “It was a tough fight, the course got a little bit bumpy here and there. “

Shiffrin easily beat Frenchwoman Coralie Frasse Sombet in the first heat and then eliminated Carmen Thalmann of Austria.

She beat Ricarda Haaser, another Austrian, in the quarterfinal — but almost lost her balance after clipping a gate with her hand — and then defeated Irene Curtoni of Italy in the semifinal.

It was the first time the parallel slalom has featured on the women’s World Cup circuit.—AFP