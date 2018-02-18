Shifa Int’l Hospital launches Trees For life campaign

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Executive Director General Training Academy Sanaullah Aman Saturday launched “Trees For life” campaign by planting a sapling here at Shifa International Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, he said the CDA would support Shifa in making Islamabad green city. “Shifa always takes the lead in public awareness activities and this plantation campaign of CDA shows its commitment to convert Islamabad in to green city,” he said.

Sanaullah also suggested Shifa to join the CDA in this regard and play its role in making Islamabad a Green City.

He appreciated Shifa’s contribution in making Islamabad a green city saying that this campaign would accelerate the trees plantation culture.

An oath was also taken by all the participants that they would plant more trees in surrounding areas to protect the environment. It was also pledged that everyone will promote the culture of environment friendliness through recycling and using eco-friendly materials in our daily life.

Chief Executive Officer of Shifa Dr Manzoor H Qazi thanked media’s role for advocating and promoting tree plantation campaign.

At the end, he presented a special souvenir to Sanaullah. It may be mentioned here that trees for life were part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Shifa. Large number of management and staff members along with medical students also participated in the ceremony.—APP

