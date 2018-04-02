Shifa International Hospital organizes awareness ride on Autism

Staff Reporter

Shifa International Hospital organized awareness ride on occasion of World Autism Awareness Day at F-9 Park.

Mr. Umair Jaswal, renowned Pakistani Singer, Songwriter, Music producer & Actor was invited as the Chief Guest of the program to motivate and inspire the audience.

He said that World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day that represents an excellent opportunity to promote autism awareness, autism acceptance and to draw attention to the tens of thousands of people facing an autism diagnosis each year.

We should plan such activities every year to educate parents and society to accept and better manage children and adults who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Ms. Haleema Autism specialists discussed the most common characteristics of Autism. She said that Autism lie between an on-going social problems (communication and interaction difficulty) and repetitive behaviors as well as limited interest or activities, i.e., intense focus on one item, unresponsiveness, lack of understanding social cues (like tone of voice or body language), repetitive movements, or self-abusive behavior like head-banging are some of the strong indicators of being at the risk of Autism Spectrum Disorder. The severity of the symptoms varies widely among affected individuals.

Other possible symptoms include learning to speak relatively late, lack of interactive play with peer, avoidance of eye contact, lack of empathy, and social withdrawal. “Autism can be cured” is the most common myth. However, Autistic behavior can be modified over the period of time.

Early diagnosis and proper interventions result in better functioning of the individual ensuring his/her acceptance in the society.