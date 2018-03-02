Shifa Foundation, Rotary Club sign MoU to work in health, social sectors

Staff Reporter

Shifa Foundation and Rotary Club of Islamabad on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with regard to raising awareness in health and social issues and to provide basic health screenings to underserved communities across the country.

President Rotary Club Islamabad, Muhammad Usman Ayub, and Manager Lead Fundraising and Partnership Development Tariq Khan represented their organizations on the occasion of the MoU signing.

Speaking on the occasion Usman Ayub said, “Shifa Foundation’s experience and dedication in humanitarian work inspires us and we are hopeful that in future both the organizations will be working together on long-term projects that can improve the status of neglected communities.”

Shifa Foundation is continuously serving the impoverished through its health services, awareness campaigns and community based interventions at the grass root level.

It is further enhancing the scope of its interventions through such partnerships to broaden the spectrum of its services to include a larger number of beneficiaries as well as to enhance the quality of service delivery.