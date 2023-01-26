SHIELD, inDrive partner up to boost trust, fairness

inDrive, the world’s fastest-growing online ride-hailing service, today announced that it is utilizing global risk intelligence company SHIELD’s Device Intelligence. SHIELD’s technology is strengthening inDrive’s defenses against fraud and helping it achieve the highest levels of trust, transparency and fairness for drivers and passengers worldwide.With the second most downloaded mobility app in the world, inDrive provides for the mobility needs of users in over 700 cities and across 47 countries.

The inDrive app has been downloaded more than 150 million times. A people-driven business on a mission to challenge injustice, the platform uniquely empowers drivers and passengers to negotiate fair price offers based on route or other factors.SHIELD provides industry-leading risk intelligence which eliminates injustice and unfairness by ensuring that negotiations and prices are kept transparent.

Dishonest and fraudulent users are kept out of the inDrive platform, preventing them from causing issues such as unwarranted price hikes. SHIELD’s Device Intelligence will provide the driving force for inDrive to stay ahead of ride-hailing fraud syndicates across the world.

These fraud groups often use fake accounts, which can be created with tools such as app cloners, with stolen identities, or even by taking over legitimate accounts. Using app cloners, fraudsters are able to create and access multiple instances of the same app from a single device. Fraud syndicates further scale the breadth of their fraud strategy by replicating this across a large number of devices.

Fake accounts can be used to complete ghost rides – rides that do not actually happen – to quickly rack up ride completion incentives. Fake accounts can also be combined with the use of GPS spoofers to simulate high demand in one area, causing fare surges fraud syndicates profit from.Proactively looking to stop fraud, inDrive will leverage the SHIELD ID, the global standard for device identification that can help link fake devices created from the same physical device, which could number in the thousands. The SHIELD ID will empower inDrive to identify instances of multiple driver or passenger accounts being operated from the same device.