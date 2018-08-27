Shibli, Zafar appointed to top Senate slots

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Senate, a notification issued on Sunday stated. Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq has meanwhile been named Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, the notification said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Faraz as his party’s nominee for Leader of the House in Senate over the weekend, whereas PML-N had forwarded the name of Zafarul Haq for the slot of Leader of the Opposition in the upper house of the Parliament.

Shibli Faraz has been a member of the Senate since 2015. His uncle, Barrister Syed Masood Kausar, has served as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor while his father, Ahmad Faraz, was an acclaimed poet. PML-N’s Raja Zafarul Haq has previously served as Leader of the House in the Senate. Zafar ul Haq replaced PPP Senator Sherry Rehman with effect from Aug 24, according to the notification.

Shery Rehman tweeted her congratulations to both Faraz and Haq on Sunday. “I hope they both remember the best service to democracy lies in serving public interests via legislation, debate, good governance and parliamentary probity.”

