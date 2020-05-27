Shibli welcomes UN Chief’s statement against Islamophobia

Islamabad

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has welcomed the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres statement in which he declared countering Islamophobia as his top priority. In a tweet on Wednesday, Shibli Faraz said the UN chief’s statement is triumph of our stance.

He said linking coronavirus with Muslims reflects the BJP’s mindset based on hatred. Shibli Faraz said India’s extremist posture against the Muslim population is violation of human rights. It may be noted that the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 24, had told a virtual meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states at the United Nations (UN) that countering anti-Muslim hatred.