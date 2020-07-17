Shibli urges Press officers to perform with commitment, devotion

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday called upon the press officers to perform with commitment and devotion to uphold the name of motherland in the comity of nations.

He said this while addressing an orientation and sendoff ceremony for information group officers who had been posted in information sections of various Pakistan’s missions abroad.

The information Minster said the country’s advancement in different fields, as a pre-requisite, required positive image building of Pakistan in international media.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the information ministry had an important role to play in terms of projection of government’s initiatives and country’s image building. He said it should also play its role in fully addressing the challenges of modern times and keeping abreast of the latest media trends. He asked the officers to equip themselves with the requisite know how and relevant media tools to promote and project the soft image of Pakistan at the international level.