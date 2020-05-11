Shibli urges joint efforts to respond to Covid-19 challenges

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said the government is not only closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation but it is also trying to respond to it through national policies and collective efforts that is the only way to combat the challenge.

He was speaking at an online policy dialogue titled: ‘COVID-19, Government Responses and Role of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’ organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Monday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) evaluates the spread of pandemic on daily basis and responds to the situation through various measures taken after reaching a consensus by all the federating units.

The information minister said despite the resources constraint, the Federal Government, following the vision of the Prime Minister, has taken several initiatives to support business and industry. “This includes the deferred payment of the utility bills, especially by the low-income groups through the cash grants and subsided food items at utility stores.”

Likewise, he said, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)has taken up the task to ensure the provision of personal protection equipment (PPE), for doctors especially for thosewho are the frontline fighters against the pandemic besides other medical supplies across Pakistan.

“Neither the Federal government nor the provinces could tackle this unprecedented challenge alone,” the minister said, adding that unnecessary controversy should be avoided after every one reach at a consensus on the strategy to overcome the pandemic. He said that the Federal Government has to tread on a tight rope while taking measures to stop the spread of the disease and save the economy from a total collapse.

The minister said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is fully aware of the importance of its role in mass sensitization and awareness-raising on social distancing and other preventive measures.

`Therefore, the Ministry and all of its associated organs are playing vital role by sharing timely information and public service messages. However, he added, collaboration with think tanks such as SDPI could strengthen the much-needed research and effective outreach to diverse the target audience.