Shibli shares NAB amendments proposed by PPP, PML-N

Observer Report

Islamabad

The government’s chief spokesperson Shibli Faraz and the spokesperson for the PML-N, Marriyum Aurangzeb, were embroiled on Sunday in another spat over the “NRO” (National Reconciliation Ordinance), a term used in political circles to allege the seeking of amnesty for serious crimes.

Shibli shared alleged copies of the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N’s proposed draft for amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“History stands witness that time and again the PML-N leadership has chosen to escape the country and the law,” wrote Faraz in a tweet to which documents showing proposed amendments to the accountability law were attached.

PPP-PMLN Amendment of Section 25, Ordinance XVIII of 1999, draft stated, “Provided, however that NAB shall not conduct any inquiry or investigation or file any reference for an alleged offence after the passing of five years from the date of the transaction or act constituting the offence.”

“National Accountability Bureau shall not initiate action on allegations, it contained in a complaint which is anonymous or pseudonymous: or which do not involve public money or in which the amount involved is less than one billion rupees; or which, under the provisions of any law for the time being in force, cannot be investigated due to lapse of time or relate to a period for which records need not be maintained by the holder of public office,” the proposed amendments document shared by the Information Ministry said.

Another proposed amendment by the opposition parties is “Where at any time during enquiry or after the authorization of an investigation, before or after the commencement of the trial or during the pendency of an appeal, the holder of public office or any other person offers to return to the NAB the assets or gains acquired or made in the course, or as a consequence of any offence under this Ordinance.”

“The Chairman, NAB, may, in his discretion, after taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case, accept the offer on such terms and conditions as he may consider necessary, and if the holder of public office or any other person agrees to return to the NAB the amount determined by the Chairman NAB.”