Shibli says past rulers responsible for commodity price hikes

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Terming the PML-N’s press conference as “useless,” Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz blamed past rulers for the hike in prices of basic commodities.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad flanked by Industries Minister Hammad Azhar. “They [opposition] have only agenda to make money,” Shibli said, adding that opposition parties while in power weakened national institutions which were responsible for controlling inflation and money laundering in the country by appointing their cronies on important official posts.

He also set aside the claims of PML-N leaders that the ruling PTI is consist of “representatives of elite”, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan’s all initiatives were meant for weak and marginalised segments of the society.