Shibli: PTI awards Senate tickets to candidates of all provinces

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had awarded Senate tickets to the candidates belonging to all provinces. He said they intend to win a majority of seats in the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan being a party chairman had given Senate tickets to the candidates on recommendations of Parliamentary committee, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the tickets had been awarded to the candidates after consultation. He added the tickets were awarded to those workers loyal to the party.

He expressed hope that the PTI would emerge a victorious party in the Senate. He claimed that all allied party members who would support the government in the forthcoming polls.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday said that at least 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers so far with Returning Officers for contesting election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3.

According to officials, 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 22 from Sindh, 30 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 from Balochistan and six from Islamabad.

In Peshawar on Sunday, Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Shazia Tehmas and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dost Muhammad Mehsud filed their nomination papers. Similarly, in Lahore, PTI’s Aon Abbas and Malik Zaheer Abbas submitted their application for candidacy in the polls.

Others who have submitted their nominations include PTI’s Shibli Faraz, Sania Nishtar, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Fozia Arshad, Zirqa Taimoor, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Saleem Mandviwalla, Sherry Rehman, Farooq Naek, Pervez Rashid, Taj Haider, Mushahidullah Khan, Kareem Khawaja, Abbas Afridi, and Farhatullah Babar.

The PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Parliamentary Board of the party has nominated seven candidates for Senate elections from Punjab including Irfan Siddiqui, Zahid Hamid and Engr. Balighur Rehman, Saira Afzal Tarar and Saiful Malook Khokhar and they have been asked to submit their nomination papers from Punjab.