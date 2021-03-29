Shibli: PM committed to make Pakistan a welfare state

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Speaking in the housing telethon Senator Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to make Pakistan a welfare state.

He said that Prime Minister s scheme for low cost housing is aimed at provide housing facilities to the common people.

He said that the success of the scheme depends on the role of the banks. The government is ensuring that banks facilitate the people without any difficulties.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen retired Anwar Ali Haider said that process of providing loans to the people under the Prime Minister s low cost housing scheme has begun.

President National Bank of Pakistan Arif Usmani said that National Bank is facilitating people to get loans for construction of houses and for this purpose 1500 branches of NBP are providing information to the people, whereas 680 branches across the country are processing the applications for loans.