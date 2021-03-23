Shibli: Law, order to be ensured at all costs

Maryam’s appearance before NAB

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said Pakistan Democratic Moment was working on the agenda of protecting their personal interests at the cost of violating law.

During a media talks, the minister reiterated his government’s commitment of zero tolerance for those who looted nation’s wealth.

He expressed these views in response to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s attack on government in her latest speech.

He said one of the key Opposition leaders, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, who he said was facing several cases from the National Accountability Bureau but was “threatening to pressurize” the NAB. “This attitude is extremely dangerous,” he said.

“Maryam Nawaz’s tone at the convention yesterday was disappointing. She sounded like a person devoid of intellect.

The federal minister accused the PML-N leader of inciting her party workers and others to violence ahead of her appearance at the NAB and that “under the guise of all this, they want to escape from the cases against them”.

“Instead of responding to allegations of corruption, they are trying to attack the institution like NAB,” he said, condemning the threat to bring in “their gang” on March 26.

Shibli Faraz said the government will ensure law and order situation during Maryam’s appearance before NAB.

He said opposition parties are exhibiting the same behavior of past when they used to take law in hands but they shouldn’t forget this is Naya Pakistan where no one is above the law.

The information and broadcasting minister claimed that the Opposition leaders used such tactics to evade the law and that, by doing so, “weaken the law and institutions”.

“Even those sitting in jails may be thinking that when they have to go to court, they should do so with their gang,” he said.

“But the PDM is over and their politics will also come to an end now,” he added, referring to the PDM, the Opposition’s anti-government campaign.

“No matter what they do, the government will not issue an NRO. The people of Pakistan want the rule of law and this country operates under the rule of law.

“The PTI government will not come under such pressure and no matter what they do, we will not be blackmailed. All the strategies of the Opposition came to naught.”

The minister further took a jibe at PDM chief

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying he was “present for the rented crowd” and that “religious leaders are supporting a woman’s illegal actions”.