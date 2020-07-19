Home Featured Shibli hails PM’s resolve to deal with coronavirus

News desk
-
0
Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has hailed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolve to deal with the coronavirus.
In a tweet on Sunday, he said that despite meager resources and outdated health infrastructure, the Prime Minister has steered the country by balancing lives and livelihoods in an amazing display of competence and leadership.
Shibli said that National Control and Operation Centre and Ehsaas programme were the two main tools of success.

