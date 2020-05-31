Shibli for containing spread of coronavirus

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has emphasized on prevention to contain spread of deadly coronavirus which has claimed over 1400 lives in the country. Senator Shibli Faraz, in a tweet on Sunday, has said the formula of prevention is better than treatment will have to be adopted to defeat novel coronavirus. The Minister urged people to show unity and said that we will have to prove that we are a responsible nation, not a crowd. The golden principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline will have to be followed, he stressed. – Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 31, 2020 On the other hand, Pakistan on Sunday (today) registered highest single day hike with 3039 new coronavirus cases and 88 deaths. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,039 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 27,360 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 25,056 in Punjab, 9,540 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,193 in Balochistan, 2,418 in Islamabad, 678 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 251 in Azad Kashmir. Furthermore, 453 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 475 in Punjab, 465 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 27 in Islamabad and 11 in GB.