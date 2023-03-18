Shibli Faraz released after brief arrest amid chaos at Judicial complex

ISLAMABAD – Member of the Senate of Pakistan and senior PTI leader Shibli Faraz has been released after a brief arrest from Islamabad court amid violent clashes between Islamabad Judicial Complex and armed workers of the former ruling party.

Shibli Faraz, the chief of staff of PTI chief, has been arrested for allegedly bringing in a mob who confronted police and law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the former premier and his supporters arrive at the Islamabad Judicial complex to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case. Judge Zafar Iqbal then decided to mark the PTI chief’s attendance at the gate of the judicial complex, and allow him to return.

The development comes as Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan urged the court to adjourn the hearing in wake of the grim situation outside the complex.

More information to follow…