Shibli denies rumours about governor rule in provinces

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday denied the rumours circulating on social media regarding imposition of governor rule in the provinces.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he declared the rumours a propaganda of anti-state elements.

The minister said that the government was making a concerted effort to address the coronavirus outbreak and other issues, but some evil elements were trying to divert its attention by spreading such rumours.

Shibli Faraz said the government is opting selective lockdown policy to remove pressure from daily-wage workers and labour community, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he said a complete lockdown was not a feasible option for poor segment of the society. He added the government could go for strict measures to implement SOPs for protecting the people from coronavirus pandemic.