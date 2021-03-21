Shibli condemns Fazl’s statement regarding Covid-19 vaccine

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has strongly condemned Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement regarding coronavirus and vaccine.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that Fazlur Rehman had made irresponsible statement, something that was not expected adding that please do not mislead the people on Coronavirus.

It may be recalled that in a statement PDM chief had prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan from coronavirus, however he said that PM has been vaccinated against the coronavirus but he still contracted the disease adding that either the vaccine is fraud or contracting coronavirus is fraud.

He said that PM contracted coronavirus when he was summoned by the ECP in foreign funding case, is beyond understanding.

Shibli Faraz urged the opposition, specifically JUI leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman not to misguide the people about Corona and its vaccination.

Commenting on PDM’s Sunday’s press briefing, he said government is not worried about their plans but they should do something positive that can serve masses in corona pandemic.

He said we are taking every step to control the inflation and trying to expand the targeted subsidy policy to facilitate general masses.

He said under our universal health care program, we are going to provide health cards across the Punjab on the

pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.