Shibli asks parties to avoid blame game on virus handling

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday asked political parties especially the opposition to act

responsibly and avoid blame game on tackling of the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing media along with Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, he said unfortunately some political

parties were indulging in political point scoring on the issue of coronavirus.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was part and parcel of decision making process in the National Coordination and

Operation Centre (NCOC), but he had the habit of issuing baseless statements later, adding the opposition could not digest the way the PTI government had handed the crisis.

He said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari also during a press conference today had made baseless allegations gainst the federal government which was an effort to mislead the masses.

The minister said with the grace of Allah Almighty and the sagacious policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the

leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s tackling of the outbreak of coronavirus was far better than many advanced countries having robust economies and modern healthcare systems. Shibli Faraz said the government had adopted a comprehensive roadmap to handle the coronavirus challenge which was being appreciated at world level.