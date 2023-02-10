Shia Ulema Council leader Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi arrested in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH – Shia Ulema Council additional secretary and ITP leader Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi has been held in Saudi Arabia.

Taqvi has been held in Kingdom, days after he performed Umrah, a social media post shared by his official account on Twitter confirmed on Friday.

The social media post has not cited any specific reason behind his detention in Saudi Arabia; Taqvi however can be seen standing at Islam’s holiest site with the flag of Hazrat Ali Ibn Abu Talib (R.A).

شیعہ علماء کونسل پاکستان کے مرکزی ایڈیشنل سیکریٹری علامہ سید ناظر عباس تقوی کو عمرے کی ادائیگی کے بعد مکہ مکرمہ میں گرفتار کرلیا گیا#PakistanStandsWithNazirTaqvi pic.twitter.com/M1KT6cq1Ec — Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi (@allamanazir) February 9, 2023

Several social media users, mostly his followers, took to Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms and demanded his release. People also called on Pakistani authorities, including the Foreign Office, to ensure the release of Abbas Taqvi.

Saudi Arabia, the home of Islam’s two holiest sites, is known for its authoritative rule as often slammed for being the leading executioners. The Arab nation has undergone several social reforms in recent years under Saudi Vision 2030.