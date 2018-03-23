Sherry Senate’s first woman Opp leader

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman became Pakistan’s first female leader of the opposition in the Upper House on Thursday.

Last week, Senator Rehman had submitted her nomination papers, supported by 33 members of Senate, to the chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani. She had said that with the exception of PTI, MQM-P and JI, members of all other opposition parties as well as the independents had endorsed her nomination as the new leader of the opposition in Senate.

Earlier on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the PPP’s move to nominate Senator Sherry Rehman for the opposition leader’s position in the Upper House of parliament.

A letter was submitted to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati and argued that the independents should first declare whether they wish to be a part of the treasury or opposition benches, following which they could be allowed to support a candidate for the leader of the opposition.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had expressed hope Wednesday that Rehman would become the first female opposition leader in the Senate. Later on Thursday evening he congratulated Sherry for becoming leader of opposition.

In a tweet Sherry Rehman thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-chairman Asif Zardari and opposition parties for their re-oppose confidence on her. She thanked to the Senators of FATA, Balochistan, ANP and BNPM for their support. She said ‘’I look-forward to working with all opposition”.

It’s worth mentioning here that the late Benazir Bhutto had been served as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly during PML-N governments in the 1990s.

Shahrbano Rehman,known as Sherry Rehman, was born on 21st December 1960 in Karachi. She studied at Smith College and later at the University of Sussex UK where she studied Art, History and Political Science.

She has been professional journalist for 20 years, writing for national and international publications. She worked as Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan’s leading news magazine.

She began her political career in 2002 as MNA on reserved seat for women. She was minister for Information and Broadcasting, women development, health and culture.