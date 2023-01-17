Sherry Rehman to highlight Pakistan’s climate resilience, development agenda at World Economic Forum 2023

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will highlight Pakistan’s climate resilience and development agenda at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Before leaving for Davos to attend the five-day meeting (Jan. 16 – Jan. 20), Sherry Rehman tweeted that world leaders and experts will unbundle the urgent need to accelerate climate action in this decisive decade.

She said that she would represent Pakistan’s climate resilience, development agenda, and “commitments for biodiversity and emission targets set along with rebuilding”.

Headed to the #WEF23, where world leaders & experts will unbundle the urgent need to accelerate #ClimateAction in this decisive decade. Will represent Pakistan’s climate resilience, development agenda & commitments for biodiversity & emission targets set along with rebuilding pic.twitter.com/HrD4lWthC1 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 17, 2023

A press release on Monday stated that Sherry Rehman’s engagements include a packed calendar of high-level meetings with political leaders, corporate executives, international organizations, climate action practitioners, media, and plenary forums on climate, environmental, economic, and social issues.

She would attend the annual signature Pakistan Breakfast as the chief guest organized by the Pathfinder Group, where she would talk about the challenges, which were faced by Pakistan due to acute climate stress.

The minister would also participate in the high-level meetings of the Global Risks Advisory Board and Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL).

During her visit, she would underscore the need for urgent climate action in this decisive decade to get back on track toward the 1.5°C temperature target set under the Paris Agreement.

Similarly, she would also highlight Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) program in multilateral meetings.

WEF annual meeting

The World Economic Forum (WEF) annually brings together leaders from all walks of life to label common global challenges of the present and the future and to identify pathways to overcome them.

As the world currently faces a poly-crisis in the shape of economic, social, and environmental challenges, this year’s annual meeting is being organized under the theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”.

The meeting is expected to bring together around 3,000 leaders from all over the world to forge understanding and alignment and exchange insights that can drive tangible action on key global issues.

Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik feature in Forbes’ 50 Over 50 Asia 2023 list