Sherry Rehman terms PTI’s strategy of jamming major cities ‘unfortunate’

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, on Monday, called out the top leadership of the PTI and termed their strategy of jamming major cities, including Islamabad, in the long march “unfortunate.”

The Federal Minister expressed her views in a thread of tweets.

 

Referring to the long march announced by the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the federal minister said that he was creating a “dangerous trend in the country to save his politics.”

The Federal Minister opined that there was a constitutional and moral way to protest as she mentioned PPP’s long march, initiated towards the Capital from Sindh at the end of February.

“The PPP started the Awami Long March from Karachi on February 27. The Awami March reached Islamabad on March 8. We did not jam any village or town in the historic Long March. Not a single pot was broken in the PPP’s public march,” the PPP leader added.

Calling PTI “Tehreek-e-Intishar”, Sherry Rehman said that Imran Khan and his associates were calling for anarchy and not protest and that they were misleading the people.

Commenting on the alleged conspiracy narrative of the PTI, Sherry Rehman said that the PTI was pushing the country towards anarchy after the “global conspiracy” statement was exposed.

