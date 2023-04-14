Sherry Rehman named among Time’s 100 most influential people 2023, check list

ISLAMABAD – Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change, has been recognized as a climate change champion on Time magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People for 2023.

Rehman’s tireless efforts to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of climate change on Pakistan and other vulnerable countries have earned her international recognition and praise.

Last year, more than a third of Pakistan was flooded due to the climate crisis, which has hit hardest those countries that are least responsible for it. Rehman gave a voice to those who had lost everything to the floods at the United Nations climate summit COP27 in Egypt, where she convinced many of the delegates that the blatant injustice must come to an end. Her impassioned speeches and tireless engagement in negotiations resulted in a historic decision – the establishment of new loss and damage funding arrangements to support the most vulnerable countries.

Rehman’s inclusion in the Time 100 list as a climate change champion highlights the urgent need for more people like her to address the global climate crisis. Her work in Pakistan and at international climate summits has been instrumental in raising awareness about the devastating impacts of climate change on vulnerable countries and promoting climate justice.

Reacting to the news, Rehman said, “I am humbled and honored to be recognized on this prestigious list. Climate change is a global crisis that requires urgent action and cooperation from all countries. Pakistan and other vulnerable countries are already experiencing the worst impacts of the crisis, and it is our responsibility to take bold action to mitigate its effects and support those who are most affected.”

Rehman’s inclusion on the Time 100 list is expected to further boost her profile as a leading advocate for climate justice both domestically and internationally. Her continued efforts to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and promote climate justice are more important now than ever before.

Here are the people who featured in Time’s most influential leaders 2023: