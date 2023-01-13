Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik feature in Forbes’ 50 Over 50 Asia 2023 list

Proud moment for Pakistan as Federal Minister Sherry Rehman and Justice Ayesha Malik of the Supreme Court have featured in the coveted Forbes’ 50 Over 50: Asia 2023 list.

The list has introduced 50 women over age 50 from Asia-Pacific, who have reached new heights in their industries and are inspiring the region’s next generation.

Sherry Rehman

A former journalist, information minister, and ambassador to the US, Sherry Rehman was the first female to hold office as the leader of the opposition in the Senate in 2018 and was appointed Pakistan’s Minister of Climate Change in 2022.

At the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Sherry Rehman, 62, made global news, suggesting a new deal to channel money from rich countries to poor ones that have suffered climate-related disasters.

Forbes said that Sherry Rehman had received various awards, including Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. She co-authored Five Hundred Years of The Kashmiri Shawl, published in 2006, and was awarded the R. L. Shep Textiles Book Award from the Textile Society of America.

In 2022, Rehman was named among the 25 Most Influential Women in 2022 by Financial Times.

Ayesha Malik

In 2022, at age 56, Ayesha Malik became the first woman to serve as a justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, in the country’s 75-year history.

Justice Ayesha Malik previously served for a decade as a judge on the Lahore High Court (LHC), ruling on the enforcement of international arbitration in Pakistan, and sat on the Green Bench, advocating environmental justice.

In 2021, Malik issued a seminal judgment outlawing the use of virginity tests in rape cases. She also served on the board of the Punjab Judicial Academy and as chair of the Judicial Officers Female Supervisory Committee.