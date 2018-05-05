Sherry demands caucus on water

Kalabagh Dam not be made taboo: Afzal

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Whilst rising on a point of order in the Senate on Friday, Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman raised the issues of the challenges faced by the country due to water scarcity and climate change. She pointed out the country is facing the challenge of water scarcity and steps need on urgent basis to ensure water conservation and to build water reservoirs. She said that ten percent of PSDP should go to the development of water related infrastructure. In addition, a Senate caucus on Water should also be established to find solutions to the issue. She also questioned how much representation has been given to Sindh and Balochistan provinces on National water Council which has been established to monitor implementation of the water policy recently approved by the Council of Common Interests.

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal agreed with the proposals of the opposition leader on water related issues and said that one hundred billion rupees have been proposed in the budget for the construction of Diamer Basha and Dasu Dams. He said construction of Kalabagh dam should also not be made a taboo subject in view of serious water shortages faced by the country. He said that conservation of water is one of the serious challenges which the provinces need to tackle.

Meanwhile, the house continued debate on the budgetary proposals for the next year on Friday.

Participating in the debate, Muhammad Ayub voiced concerns over rising burden of debt on the country. She said we need to adopt austerity measures and focus on growth in order to turn the country into a developed one.

Mushtaq Ahmad said the budget is anti-people as carries no relief for the farmers, working class and the youth.

He said the government should announce a mega development package for FATA. He said that all the political parties sit together and formulate a charter of economy aimed at taking the country forward on the path of sustainable development.