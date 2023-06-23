Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday issued an alert regarding glacial lakes outburst floods (GLOFs) in the northern region of the country. The minister took to Twitter to share the update as rising temperatures in the north posed serious risk to the glaciers and its local communities.

Senator Rehman wrote that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) district administration, local bodies and people had been instructed to be vigilant and take precautionary measures. In Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the risk of floods and glacial lake outburst floods was increasing due to temperature being 4-6 degrees above normal, she added. “District administration, local bodies and communities should be vigilant and take precautionary measures,” Sherry Rehman said.—INP