Sherpao terms May 9 blackest day in country’s history

Vows QWP would spare no effort to work for welfare of young generation

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday termed May 9 the blackest day in the country’s history and demanded strict punishment for those who took the law into their hands. Speaking at a meeting of party office-bearers at Zaim Union Council in Charsadda district, he said that military installations were attacked and government buildings and state properties were vandalized during the so-called protests on May 9 mayhem across the country.

“The country has never experienced such vandalism and chaotic situation. Even Pakistan’s enemies could not dare attack the country’s military installations the way the miscreants indulged in vandalism under a pre-planned conspiracy to weaken the foundations of the motherland,” he lamented, calling for severe punishment for the perpetrators, their abettors and instigators.

Aftab Sherpao said that giving any relief to the perpetrators of violence by any institution would amount to treason against the state. Holding the PTI chairman responsible for the mayhem, the QWP leader said Imran Khan not only pitted the state institutions against each other but also poisoned the minds of the young people.

He vowed that his party would spare no effort to work for the welfare of the young generation to create jobs for them in order to steer them away from negative activities. He said that Imran Khan had a cult following, which was harmful for the country, adding the PTI even tarnished Pakistan’s image at the international level.

Aftab Sherpao said Imran Khan was ousted from power through the vote of no-confidence, which was a democratic process, but the PTI chairman lacked the moral courage to concede defeat by swallowing his pride. “Instead of facing defeat gracefully, Imran Khan has resorted to dirty tricks by instigating his cult followers to campaign against the country’s interests,” he remarked, adding that the PTI leadership had asked the world not to extend financial support to Pakistan facing the economic crunch, resulting in the impasse with International Monetary Fund.

The previous PTI government, he maintained, was responsible for the prevailing state of economic affairs. Commenting on the recent federal budget, he said although the government announced salary raise for government employees, it was not in line with the rising price-hike. Aftab Sherpao urged the federal government to give KP its share in the Kissan Package and the 5,000 solar tubewells to be installed across the country to boost agriculture in the province.