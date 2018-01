Peshawar

Former Interior Minister and Chairman Qoumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Wednesday rejected statement of US President and said that it tantamount to denying the sacrifices of our country against militancy.

In a statement, Aftab Sherpao said that US should acknowledge sacrifices of country’s people and its law enforcing agencies in eradicating militancy rather leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan.—APP