Sherpao for non politicization of Wazirabad incident

Chairman of Qumi Watan Party (QWP) and former Interior Minister, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao while condemning Wazirabad long march incident said that it should not be politicized and all should wait for findings of the investigation. Addressing jour-nalists at Tangi in Charsadda district, the veteran politician said that maintaining law and order and provision of security to Imran Khan’s container was the responsibility of Punjab Government that was apparently failed in its duties.

He said that PTI was enjoying power in Punjab where Chief Minister Pervez Elahi was its nominee and police may be allowed to perform its duties as per the law independently to probe Wazirabad’s incident transparently. Aftab Sherpao while endors-ing the Prime Minister’s statement, said that investi-gation of the unfortunate incident through an inde-pendent commission of Supreme Court was the right option.—APP