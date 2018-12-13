Shenzhen’s spectacular progress in IT, hi-tech innovations makes it a darling of investors

Pak media delegation lays floral wreathe at Xiaoping’s memorial

Zubair Qureshi

Shenzhen City (China)

At the last leg of its 5-day visit to China, Pakistan’s Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) delegation arrived in Shenzhen City from Beijing Wednesday to witness how Shenzhen “former fishing colony” has achieved spectacular progress in IT and hi-tech field within a short period of 40 years registering itself among the top 30 most innovative cities of the world.

The delegation is to visit on Thursday (today) a couple of projects by Power China and inquire its management about its functioning, future plans etc. This is the same company that has successfully completed Port Qasim Electric Power Company of Karachi and linked it with the national grid.

Known as a window of China’s reforms and opening up and also a new immigrant city, Shenzhen was the choice of China’s visionary leader Deng Xiaoping who some four decades back gave special economic zone status to the city with a lot of concessions wooing the local and international investors to come and invest in their projects here. In fact the first Special Economic Zone of China was established here in Shenzhen.

According to Wang Xianfeng, an official of the Power China, Shenzhen is one of the four first-tier cities in China and is a national regional centre and mega, national economic and international city. It is also ranked as national innovative city, international science and technology industry innovation center besides enjoying the status of Global Ocean Center city, and international comprehensive transportation hub. Shenzhen is also one of China’s three major national financial centers, said he.

Situated in the south of Guangdong Province, east of the Pearl River Estuary, adjacent to Hong Kong (Hong Kong is only 20-km away) Shenzhen has nine administrative regions and one new district, covering a total area of 1997.47 square kilometers. He further said that by the end of 2017, the permanent population of Shenzhen was 12.5283 million of which 4.34472 million were registered residents in Shenzhen. The actual managed population was over 20 million, and the urbanization rate was 100%.

In order to pay befitting tribute to Deng Xiaoping for bringing a revolution in the lives of the residents of Shenzhen, the natives of the city have constructed his statue in the middle of the city and daily hundreds of the visitors come here with families and flowers to remember their leader among the leading core of second generation of the Communist Party of China, a pioneer and a creator of the socialist roadmap with Chinese characteristics. Deng Xiaoping’s statue is installed at a high pedestal in Shenzhen’s Lotus Park and the CPNE delegation immediately after arrival in the city visited the site and laid floral wreathe there. In the evening, a dinner was hosted by Power China in honour of the visiting delegation at a local hotel of Shenzhen City.

Senior officials of the company including Chief of Media Center, Power China Mr Sun Jianli, Deputy General Manager of Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited, Mr Wang Xianfeng, Deputy General Manager of Power China Railway Company, Mr Wang Cheng, Mr Jiang Ligong and Mr Wang Houquan welcomed the delegation and hoped in future collaboration between the two sides would further grow. Editor-in-Chief of China Economic Net Mr Cui Jun had travelled all the way from Beijing to attend the reception for the CPNE delegation. He expressed his pleasure that a group of senior journalists was in China to explore possibilities of mutual cooperation and collaboration. Senior Project Managers of China Economic Net, Ms Ms.Ding Xu and Guo Jinping also attended the reception.

