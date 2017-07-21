Shenzhen appoints acting mayor

Shenzhen

The local legislature in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, Thursday appointed Chen Rugui as vice mayor and acting mayor of the city. Chen served as secretary of Zhongshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China in Guangdong between September 2016 and July 2017. Chen, 55, is from Lianjiang, Guangdong and also serves as the deputy secretary of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee. At the same meeting on Thursday, the standing committee of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Congress accepted the resignation of former mayor Xu Qin.

Xu, also former CPC chief of Shenzhen, was appointed acting governor of north China’s Hebei Province in early April and was elected governor of Hebei late that month.—Xinhua