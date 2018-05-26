Shelters open to all citizens, residents: ROP

Muscat

Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said that the shelters in the Dhofar and Al Wusta are open to citizens and residents and are equipped with necessary supplies in cooperation with the National Civil Defense Commission (NCCD).

ROP also urged citizens and residents to stay in their homes or shelters, and not to drive at the time of storm’s arrival.

People have been also asked not to approach the sea, low lying places and wadis to avoid any dangers. Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA) too urged people to follow its safety instructions to avoid any risk.—OO