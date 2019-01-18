Shelter opens for attendants of patients at HFH

Rawalpindi

Shelter for relatives and attendants of patients has been opened at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to cope with the severity of cold weather here on Thursday.

Medical Superintendent HFH, Dr Nasir Muhammad told APP that during Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s visit to HFH last month, she had directed for making shelters for relatives and attendants of patients in public hospitals.

He said that the shelter has been completed at the cost of Rs 2.1 million and would facilitate the people who come from far-flung areas in cold weather to see their loved ones admitted in the hospital. The shelter has the capacity of around 500 people to rest or sleep, MS said, “We cannot leave people alone for fighting hardships of the weather in the open sky,” he further said.—APP

