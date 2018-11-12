Shelter for homeless

IT is responsibility of the State to fully take care of dispossessed and marginalized segments of the society and those doing so are known as the welfare states. The idea of a welfare state was also given by Islam but it is lamentable that our rulers forgot the path shown by holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his caliphates as they focused more on serving their own petty interests than serving the poor lot.

In our country some programs were launched in the past aimed at building a social safety net but still we are far away from being called a welfare state and genuine efforts are required whilst rising above rhetoric to bring visible change in the life of people. Prime Minister Imran Khan who always in his speeches mentions about establishing a state on the pattern of Madinah launched first welfare project of its kind in Lahore on Saturday which aims at providing shelter to those who spend their nights in the open sky and have no resources to even rent a room.

Whilst laying the foundation of the shelter building, Imran Khan announced that the same kind of infrastructure will be developed in other cities including Peshawar and Rawalpindi and that the Sindh government will also be requested to follow the suit. Indeed, people sleeping on the roads and in the open places are quite a common scene especially in our big cities. These are those poor people who migrate from small towns and cities to the big urban centres in search of livelihood. Most of these unskilled people do laborious work in the day time and spend the night in the open skies. So we really appreciate the Prime Minister for feeling the pain and agony of these people and coming forward to address some of their woes by providing them the roof. We also expect that the Premier will personally monitor not only construction of all these buildings but also ensure that they are also well maintained/equipped with all basic amenities. We say so as such shelters have also been built in our country for the elders and orphans but most of these wore a filthy and dilapidated look as no proper care is given to their upkeep and cleanliness. Concerns in this regard were also expressed none other than by the first lady herself who visited these places and then using her influence helped improve the matters there. Thus, proper arrangements should be made to keep these buildings neat and clean. As these shelters will be housed by poor lot, therefore, we will also urge the federal and provincial governments to also provide at least two times meal to them. But at the same time, it is also important to ensure that those living in the shelter buildings are deserving people and that the inmates do not become lethargic and unproductive.

Those not doing any work and even the unskilled inmates must be engaged in some sort of technical training so that they become productive citizens and live an honourable life having the capacity to have their own shelter. As the Prime Minister has also announced to launch a poverty alleviation program, it should also focus on such initiatives that help the people stand on their own feet. Similarly, beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program also need to be imparted with such training that they ultimately graduate from the social safety net by becoming income earning individuals. Lifting people out of poverty permanently should be the ultimate goal of any safety net.

