Shell Pakistan and Visa present Honda Civic to first prize winner

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shell Pakistan and Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments are running a collaborative lucky draw promotion at Shell stations. Muhammad Ramish, the first lucky winner was awarded a Honda Civic sedan car, at a ceremony held at Shell House in Karachi.

As part of the promotion, which runs until 15th February 2019, all Visa cardholders have a fabulous opportunity to win when they spend Rs.2500 or more using their Visa card at selected Shell stations on fuels, lubricants or any purchase. The next lucky draw for the Grand Prize – a Toyota Fortuner SUV will be held at the end of the campaign.

Muhammad Ramish expressed his emotions saying “It took me awhile to believe that I had won a Honda Civic, I am overjoyed, thank you very much.”

The Managing Director and CEO of Shell Pakistan Limited, Haroon Rashid, commented: “We are excited with our partnership with Visa that has enabled Shell in promoting new payment solutions for our customers and innovatively rewarding their experience at our fuel stations. We are very happy for Muhammad Ramish; and extend our wishes to all other customers for the next draw.’

Visa’s Country Manager for Pakistan, Kamil Khan, commented: “We are delighted to bring this promotion exclusively for our cardholders in Pakistan. We extend our congratulations to Muhammad Ramish, the winner of our first lucky draw, and look forward to having more of our cardholders win big on their fuel spends at Shell.

Share on: WhatsApp