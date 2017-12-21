Shell opens two new fuel stations in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Shell Pakistan Limited inaugurated two fuel stations in Lahore, one located on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road while the other is situated on Gulshan-e-Ravi Road.

These fuel stations will offer a wide range of fueling options that include motor gasoline, high-speed diesel, Compressed Naturel Gas (‘CNG’) as well as Shell’s premium fuel launched last year, Shell V-Power. Both sites will also offer a range of Shell’s engine oils and lubricant products for vehicles, as well as a car-wash area. Speaking at the inauguration, Mazhar-ud-Deen, General Manager Retail, Shell Pakistan said, “These site openings are in-line with our aim of expanding our retail network and offering high-quality fuels and engine-oils to meet the growing energy demands of our customers”. Haroon Rasheed, General Manager Global Commercial (Lubricants), Shell Pakistan also shared Shell’s vision of “expanding the range of services offered at Shell’s fuel stations to cater to an array of needs that customers have – both for fuel and non-fuel items.” These two sites will cater to local commuter traffic which primarily consists of light vehicles including passenger cars and bikers.