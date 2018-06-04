Shell in partnership with LRBT working for drivers’ health

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

Shell Pakistan has recently arranged a visit for journalists in its oil terminal located at Dhoke Munishi, Rawalpindi. The major objective of the visit was to witness and observe the arrangements of fire safety, social responsibilities and examination of deriver’s health specially eyesight checking.

Shell Pakistan in partnership with Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT) has been working for over fifteen years to ensure healthy eyesight of drivers by offering eye testing for truck drivers as part of its road safety outreach program. The eye health of drivers is pivotal to the safe transportation of volatile fuels, and anything less than eyesight can be disastrous to business and the environment.

Abdul Rehman, Terminal Manager Shell Pakistan said we have regularly arranged eye testing camps set up at retail stations and truck sites where drivers, their families and customers can have their eyes checked. The camps are set up for a specific number of days each year, with a specialist equipped for vision testing, medicine recommendations for eye irritation, cataract detection and glasses. He said that if a driver needs further treatment, the patient is referred to the closest LRBT hospital to receive fast track free treatment.

The Shell-LRBT collaboration has expanded LRBTs outreach particularly to communities that are farther from urban centers, while helping Shell consistently reinforce how important eye health and road safety are.

LRBT has set camps in collaboration with Shell in 2008, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017 and now in 2018.

During Ramazan 2017, Shell offered free eye check-ups at 12 retail stations alongside major trucking routes of the country. Over 800+ people were offered eye checks of which 428 were given medication to address eye aliments without any cost to patients.

Since 2012, SPL has offered eye checks to 6,241 people (if we look at the last 5 years)This year, Shell has set up eye testing camps at its Driver Rest facilities located near its Terminals across 4 locations in Pakistan. (Karachi, Machike, Mehmoodkot, Chaklala). We will also be opening up these camps to community located near the terminals at few of our locations.