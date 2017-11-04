Shell holds technology seminar for consumers in Faisalabad

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shell Pakistan in collaboration with Bari lubricants (Shell’s authorized distributors) organized a technology seminar for its consumers in Faisalabad. The objective of the event was to highlight technological advancements incorporated in Shell products, along with their associated benefits to its consumers.

The seminar was attended by technical and commercial personnel from leading Industries based out of Faisalabad and its outskirts.

The Shell lubricants’ leadership team discussed the value addition by Shell’s industrial lubricants in the manufacturing process and how these products have helped industries across the board in bringing efficiencies within their production processes, by emphasizing the importance of total cost of ownership.

Commenting on the occasion, Business Manager Shell Lubricants, Haroon Rashid said, “At Shell, we believe our wide range of lubricants will play a significant role in bringing efficiencies and nurturing the manufacturing process for all scale industries.

Shell has been committed towards bringing in continuous improvements to its products in consideration of the growing and evolving needs of our consumers.

The Shell representatives also highlighted Shell GE Jenbacher partnership, and how this alliance could pave the ways for local industries to leverage from it and enhance the product value chain even further.