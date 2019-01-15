Shell Advance co-partners with Ride Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shell Advance co-partnered with Ride Pakistan, a support and awareness group for motorcycle enthusiasts, to ride for a cause.

The event welcomed participation of all motorcycle enthusiasts. The aim was to create awareness for different social causes that included Aman Foundation, LRBT, TCF, Indus Hospital and Cancer Foundation Hospital. A parallel objective was to inculcate a safety culture while riding for participants and onlookers.

The ride kicked off at Bilawal Chowrangi, covered areas of DHA and Clifton and concluded at Seaview. Around 300 enthusiasts participated with safety gear and helmets, riding a wide range of bikes which included classics, vintage, retro, off-road, adventure, cruiser, sports/super, scooters and customized bikes. Traffic rules were strictly followed to encourage responsible riding.

Share on: WhatsApp