Sheikh’s latest predictions

ADDRESSING a Press conference in Lahore, leader of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has made some predictions about what is in store for the politics of the country. Apart from emergence of a new political party consisting of PML (N) dissidents in Balochistan, he has forecast emergence of an

‘Independent’ group within PML (N). He foresees no general election before November 2018 and has proposed that selection of caretaker Prime Minister and Chief Ministers should be left to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Creation of a new political party in Balochistan is now talk of the town and the move is seen to be part of the efforts to influence general election the way the Senate elections were engineered. As for emergence of an independent group in PML (N), nothing is impossible in the country in the given situation but so far dreams of those who saw vanishing away of the party could not be materialised because of internal cohesion of PML (N). Some defections are possible as we witnessed in the case of other parties especially PPP during the last few months. It is not comprehensible as to why the Sheikh sees delay in holding of elections till November as this cannot happen without violating relevant provisions of law and the Constitution. Sheikh is again making an unconstitutional demand that caretakers should be selected by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, as under the Constitution, caretaker Prime Minister has to be nominated jointly by the incumbent Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly while names of the Chief Ministers are to be finalised by incumbent CMs in consultation with Leaders of the Opposition in respective assemblies. It is unfortunate that such proposals should come from a person who claims to be a democrat and follower of constitution and law.

