Sheikh Waqas booked under terrorism charges

AMRAIZ KHAN

A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sheikh Waqas Akram in Kotwali police station Jhang under section (7 ATA) of the Terrorism Act.

According to the FIR, Sheikh Waqas incited the public to attack military installations in a video statement on May 9.

A case against Sheikh Waqas Akram has been registered in Jhang Kotwali police station on the complaint of a local citizen. No arrest has been made since the case was registered.

It should be remembered that Sheikh Waqas Akram has recently joined PTI, he announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-N in 2013 after leaving the Muslim League-Q and he was elected Member of Assembly from National Assembly Constituency NA-115.